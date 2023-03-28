HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched: Things you should know

Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq in India back in June of 2021. It was part of Volkswagen-Skoda's INDIA 2.0 strategy and it does seem like the strategy has worked because the compact SUV has been doing well. Skoda has also launched several special editions of the SUV. The latest one to join the line-up is the Kushaq Onyx Edition. It gets several cosmetic changes and feature additions over the base Active trim of Kushaq. Here are a few things that one should know about the new Kushaq Onyx Edition.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 15:13 PM
Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV has been launched in India at a price of ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Powertrain

The Onyx Edition of the Kushaq will be offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI engine. While a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is also offered, the Onyx Edition only gets the 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Exterior changes

On the outside, the Kushaq Onyx Edition comes with graphics on the lower half of the doors. There are also chrome accents on the grille, Onyx badges on the pillars and a new wheel cover for the steel wheels.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Price

The Kushaq Onyx Edition sits between the base Active variant and the Ambition Classic variant in the line-up. It costs 80,000 more than the Active variant. The Kushaq Onyx Edition is priced at 12.39 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Check what's new

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Interior changes

The cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey theme. There is Onyx badging on the headrests and scuff plates. There are also chrome accents around the AC vents.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Features

In terms of features, the Onyx edition comes with LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat and an air purifier. Skoda has also added a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is connected to a six-speaker system.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 15:13 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Auto India Skoda Kushaq
