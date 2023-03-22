HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Check what's new

Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced it has added additional features on two of its most popular models in the Indian car market - Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan. Both Taigun and Virtus are part of the company's India 2.0 Project and are built on the MQB A0 IN platform. While Taigun was first launched in 2021, the Virtus launch took place a year later.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2023, 12:38 PM
Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are positioned as mass-market vehicles across body styles for the Indian market.
Volkswagen Taigun now gets auto headlights and auto coming/leaving home lights on the Highline variant of the 1.0l TSI Dynamic Line. The same additions have been made to the feature list of the Virtus in the GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line. Virtus also now offers rear fog lamps across its variants. The company further informs that both Taigun and Virtus units belonging to model year 2023 are RDE and E20 norms-compliant. All of these, however and because of rising input costs, means that there would be a price hike of up to two per cent effective from April 1 onwards.

While Volkswagen underlines the drive dynamics of both Tiagun and Virtus, the company has also been stressing on the build quality of the vehicles as well as the safety features on offer. “It is our constant endeavour at Volkswagen India to offer the best to our customers in terms of safety, build quality, and fun-to-drive experiences," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. "Product development is a continuous process at Volkswagen and we strongly believe the additional and new feature offerings across the Taigun and Virtus variants will increase their accessibility as well as value proposition for our customers."

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Virtus Taigun Volkswagen
