HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kodiaq Suv With Hybrid Powertrain Teased Ahead Of Launch, May Hit Indian Shores Too

Skoda Kodiaq SUV with hybrid powertrain teased, expected to launch in India soon

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has teased the upcoming new generation Kodiaq SUV ahead of its global debut soon. The second-generation Kodiaq SUV, which is also expected to hit the Indian shores soon, will now come with plug-in hybrid powertrain that claims to offer 100 kms of range in the all-electric mode. Skoda will offer the new Kodiaq with three more powertrains, including two diesel units and a petrol engine equipped with mild hybrid technology. All of them will be mated to a DSG automatic transmission unit as standard.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 10:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda Auto has teased the upcoming Kodiaq SUV for global markets. The SUV will now be offered with plug-in hybrid system.
Skoda Auto has teased the upcoming Kodiaq SUV for global markets. The SUV will now be offered with plug-in hybrid system.

Skoda will introduce the plug-in hybrid technology in the new generation Kodiaq SUV for the first time ever. The SUV will come equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to an electric motor powered by a 25.7 kWh battery. The combined output stands at 204 hp with the engine generating at least 150 hp. The engine will come mated to 6-speed DSG gearbox. The electric battery supports AC chargers up to 11 kW as well as DC fast-chargers. Skoda claims it can recharge at faster chargers at rates of up to 50 kW.

Skoda will also offer a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with all-wheel drive technology. This unit can generate up to 204 hp of power. Skoda will equip the Kodiaq SUV with two other diesel engine options. These include the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine available in two variants. The engine can generate between 150 hp and 193 hp depending on variant one chooses. All these engines come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda will also introduce mild-hybrid technology in the Kodiaq with the petrol engine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
₹ 31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In terms of looks, the new Kodiaq will offer several changes. It will feature full LED Matrix headlights. The SUV will stand on a set of wheels measuring between 17 and 20 inches. The SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, longer by 61 mm than its previous generation model. The seven-seater version of the model offers 15mm more headroom for third row passengers.

Watch: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review

The interior of the new Kodiaq will also be updated. It will get a new central touchscreen display measuring 12.9 inches. The digital driver display measures 10.25 inches. One can also pick a Head-Up Display as optional feature. The location of the gearshift lever has also been changed for the first time to make the centre console neat and clutter-free.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city