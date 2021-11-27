Skoda Karoq SUV to break cover on November 30: What to expect

The Skoda Karoq will receive the restyling of its first generation on November 30, which has been on sale since 2017. The first units will reach our market as early as 2022.

Since the debut of the model, more than half a million units have been sold . In this way, the Skoda Karoq has become in just four years the second most popular vehicle of the brand behind the Octavia , something that it has achieved both in 2020 and so far in 2021.

Skoda promises that the new generation Karoq will follow the design language seen on the Kodiaq, which was the first SUV in the manufacturer's history.

According to sketches released earlier, the new generation Karoq will have a Skoda grille that has been increased in width and now has double vertical slats and a new hexagonal design, with a wide air intake at the bottom. The headlights have a slimmer design than the previous version and extend to the grille. Their dynamic appearance is underlined by the redesigned daytime running lights that now consist of two separate elements each. Below there is a second lighting unit for the fog lights or, in the top version, a separate LED unit. This headlight configuration creates a quadruple point of illumination on each side, which gives a particularly striking effect in the dark.

The rear of the Karoq SUV has also been redesigned. In addition to a longer rear spoiler and a redesigned apron with black diffuser, the taillights also feature a new, dynamic design. Like the headlights, they are now thinner and make the car look wider. They have the familiar design of SKODA with crystal structures that create a special "signature" for the brand, while they will retain their characteristic C shape.

The new Skoda Karoq promises to blend urban looks with adventurous traits thanks to 4X4 modes on offer. Skoda is expected to offer a four-wheel drive option of the new Karoq when it officially breaks cover.

As far as the interior is concerned, Skoda promises an equally spacious Karoq both in the passenger compartment as well as the boot space.

The new generation Karoq is likely to be powered by a four-cylinder 1.4 TSI petrol engine with a hybrid option. Together they can generate 204 hp of maximum power while the battery may offer an all-electric range of around 50 kms.

Skoda had first showcased the Karoq SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and the SUV was eventually launched in May of 2020. The first batch of 1,000 units was sold out in the country by January 2021 post which the automaker discontinued the model here. However, the carmaker has confirmed that it does not have immediate plans of launching the facelift version here.