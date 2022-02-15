Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo breaks cover

Skoda has unveiled the new Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback with a much sporty exterior.Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo will be offered with four different powertrains options.

Skoda has introduced its highly-anticipated Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback on February 15. The car is the latest fourth-generation model in the Fabia range. The sporty exterior with black body details gives the new hatchback a dynamic appearance. Skoda has rolled out four different powertrains for the Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback.

The exterior of the new model is sporty and athletic thanks to the black radiator grille, wing mirrors and rear diffuser. The spoiler lip on the front apron also gets a black finish adding to the dynamic aesthetic. The Skoda lettering at the rear is standard and the automaker informed that customers can also avail the black roof if desired. The Monte Carlo badges adorn the front wings and the car also gets tinted rear and side windows. LED headlights are offered as standard and the car sits on 16-inch black wheels.

The interior of the car boasts height-adjustable sports seats along with a multifunctional sports steering wheel with three spokes and pedal covers in stainless steel. To echo the black body theme, Skoda has maintained the same colour scheme inside as well though with a touch of red along the door handles, roof lining and roof pillars to make it a little vibrant. The armrests on the front doors and the lower part of the dashboard feature a sporty carbon-fibre effect as decorative trim, with contrasting white stitching on the dashboard. The door sills also show off a Fabia logo.

Skoda revealed that one can choose from three infotainment systems ranging from a 6.5-inch digital screen to the top-of-the-line 9.2-inch touchscreen equipped with the Amundsen system where one can operate the system by gesture control and the Laura digital voice assistant. The car will be always online thanks to the built-in eSIM which enables access not only to web radio but also to an extensive range of mobile online services from Skoda Connect and the latest infotainment apps. Customers can connect smartphones via Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay without a cable and inductively charge it in the optional Phone Box.

The automaker mentioned that the power output of these four engines ranges from 80 PS to 150 PS. The top of the range variant comes with a four-cylinder engine that can generate a power of 150 PS and is coupled with a seven-speed DSG as a standard. The car can zip to the speed of 100 kmph from stationary in 8 seconds and offers a top speed of 225 kmph. Skoda informed all engines of the range fulfill the Euro 6 emissions standard.

Skoda stated the Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback features up to nine airbags and is one of the safest vehicles in its segment. It is built on the MQB-A0 modular platform, which has increased the car’s active and passive safety even further. Facilities such as Travel Assist and Park Assist, which were previously reserved for higher‑tier vehicle categories will now be part of the new model.

