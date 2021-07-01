Skoda explains why Kushaq SUV price cannot be less than Creta, Seltos

Skoda Kushaq SUV, launched earlier this week, is one of the key models for the Czech carmaker to kick off its India 2.0 project on a high. Skoda hopes to sell around 21,000 Kushaq SUVs in India in the next six months. But with a price point that fails to undercut its key rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, many feel it may not attract too many buyers.

Both Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs are known to be loaded with features, and do attract a lot of attention among buyers. Compared to these two, Skoda Kushaq may appear lacking in terms of features. However, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Auto India, differs with such notions. Hollis also gave reasons why Skoda could not have priced the Kushaq SUV otherwise.

The price of Kushaq SUV starts at ₹10.50 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹17.60 lakh for the top-end 1.5-litre TSI Style variant with DSG transmission.

Compared to its rivals Creta and Seltos, Kushaq's price is at least ₹50,000 more for the base variant. The price of Hyundai Creta SUV starts at ₹10 lakh, while the Kia Seltos prices start even lower at ₹9.96 lakh.

Replying to one of the users on Twitter, Zac Hollis wrote, "The entry model is incredible good value with significant incremental equipment over rivals and the incredible 1.0TSI engine. By localising the Kushaq we will also ensure the parts pricing and cost of ownership is competitive. We have recently reduced service prices by up to 23%."

Hollis also debunked any notion that Kushaq packs less features than its rivals. He wrote, "“Kushaq comes with Electronic differential lock, Multi collision braking, Roll over protection, Hydraulic brake boosting and brake disc wiping. None of these safety features are available with competition. The shell structure is also the quality you would expect from Skoda."

Hollis also reminded some of the unique features Kushaq has and will have an edge over its rivals. "All the Kushaq variants have a very high level of Active and Passive safety features as standard, some of these are a first in the industry," Hollis said.