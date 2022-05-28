See pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift exterior design
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is expected to be launched i the second half of June. The new generation sub-compact SUV will take on rivals like the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon among others.
Hyundai will launch the 2022 Venue facelift SUV in India in June. The new generation Venue SUV is expected to come with several exterior design updates. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
Leaked images show that the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will get a new front face. The new grille will have parametric patterns seen on new generation Hyundai cars like Tucson or Creta. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
From the sides, the Venue will not see any major design changes. It will sit on 16-inch alloy wheels which may come with a new design. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will come with a sunroof. However, the cabin may not see any major changes. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
At the rear, the Venue facelift SUV will get a new set of bumper and LED taillights with a new design. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 10:52 AM IST
