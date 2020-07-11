The Renault Zoe electric car continues to lead the electric vehicle segment in Germany. With 1,448 registrations, the popular electric hatchback was again the best-selling electric car on the German market in June. The electrical market share of the compact five-door is 17.8 percent.

In the first half of 2020, Zoe sales grew by around 27 percent year-on-year to 7,066 registrations (January to June 2019: 5,551 registrations) - a new record for the first half of the year.

"The demand for electric cars and thus for the Renault ZOE continues to grow strongly," says Renault Germany boss Uwe Hochgeschurtz. "The pole position in June, double-digit growth in the first half of the year and more applications than ever before - the Zoe sets standards in the electrical market and convinces more and more customers," says Hochgeschurtz.

Bookings for the Zoe electric car also reached a new record in June. In Germany, 1,990 purchase orders were placed with dealers more than ever in a month. The Zoe also achieved new records in Europe with more than 11,000 orders and almost 11,000 registrations in June.

The new Renault Zoe has been available since the end of 2019. The vehicle manages a range of up to 395 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle and impresses with numerous technical innovations, a new interior and a refreshed design.

Renault continues its electric offensive in the second half of the year. This also includes the gradual hybridisation of the model range. The Captur Plug-in-Hybrid, the Megane Plug-in-Hybrid and the Clio Hybrid will celebrate the market launch in the next few weeks. In addition, the new fully electric Twingo ZE will be launched at the end of 2020.

By 2022, the Renault Group plans to expand its range to eight purely electric and twelve electrified models worldwide. The Morphoz concept car presented in March gives a glimpse of the next generation of Renault electric vehicles . At the push of a button, the modular study increased in length by 40 centimetres. This turns the manoeuvrable city vehicle into a spacious touring limousine that, thanks to additional battery capacity and more luggage space, can cover longer distances with ease.