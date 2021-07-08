French auto giant Renault showcased its Megane eVision concept less than a year ago. The car brand is now ready to bring the production model in front of the world in September 2021 in Munich. Renault has announced that it will unveil the car on September 6.

The carmaker would name the Megane EV as Megane E-Tech Electric. However, the OEM is yet to disclose further details about the car. Expect the electric Megane hatchback to be sold alongside the conventional ICE-powered model. In that case, it will be available petrol, diesel and electric variants as well.

The Renault Megane electric hatchback will be the French auto giant's first-ever 100% all-electric car for the European market. It will join the brand's Twingo E-Tech Electric and the Zoe EV as well. The Twingo sits in A-segment and the Zoe is a B segment model.

The Renault Megane EV will be based on the CMF-EV platform, which is specially dedicated to electric vehicles. The car could come capable of generating 217 hp of power. The electric motor will be combined with a 60 kWh battery pack and will send power to the front wheels.

Speaking about the range of the upcoming Megane electric hatchback, the company is yet to reveal the final figure. However, it promised earlier that the Megane EV would deliver at least 450 km on a single charge.

Renault is currently testing 30 units of Megane electric hatchbacks ahead of the unveiling. Expect the car to be available for the customers during the first half of 2022. At the Munich automotive event, Renault will also showcase the Renault 5 concept and some other future electric vehicle models as well.