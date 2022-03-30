HT Auto
Renault Kiger updated with more features, sporty visuals. Check new price

Renault Kiger now offeres air purifier as standard across variants, gets cruise control and wireless phone charging.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 01:11 PM
The latest Renault Kiger boasts of several visual updates as well as a more loaded cabin.




Renault Kiger, launched for the first time in India back in early parts of 2021, has been updated with a number of tech-based features as well as visual additions to enhance its appeal among sub-compact SUV buyers. Kiger competes in this space against a long list of rivals like Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV700, among others.

The most notable update on the 2022 Renault Kiger is the addition of cruise control and wireless phone charging. Both of these features have become increasingly common in cars offered in the Indian market and there has been a growing demand for these from prospective buyers. Even more significant is that PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter is now being offered as standard across all variants.

Additionally, the latest Kiger Turbo range also sports a front skid plate, chrome on the tail gate, TURBO door decals and a new exterior colour option - Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone. There is also a hue as an option which incorporates Red fade dashboard accent and quilted emboss seat upholstery with red stitching. The vehicle stands on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which get a red wheel caps.

The Renault Kiger has a four-star safety rating, certified in Global NCAP crash tests.




The Renault Kiger is offered in two engine options - a 1.0L Energy Engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions. The Kiger RXT(O) variant, launched last year as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary celebrations in India, will be offered in 1.0L Turbo in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmission.

The starting price of the 2022 Renault Kiger is at 5.84 lakh (ex showroom). The vehicle continues to claim a fuel-efficiency figure of 20.5 kmpl. The company will continue to manufacture the vehicle at its facility near Chennai from where it will serve the Indian market as well a ship to foreign markets like Nepal, South Africa and Indonesia.

