Renault Kiger, Kwid, Triber get limited edition models ahead of festive season

Renault only has three vehicles in their line-up and now they have released a limited edition version for all of them. The limited edition is based on the top-end variant.

Renault India has launched a new limited edition version of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. They are calling it Festive Limited Edition (LE) and it only gets cosmetic upgrades over the regular Kiger, Triber and Kwid. It will be available in only one colour option which is white with a Mystery Black roof. Along with a dual-tone paint scheme, there are also sporty red accents on the exterior that are placed around the front grille, side door decals and LED Daytime Running Lamps.

The Festive Limited Edition will be based on the top-end variant of the vehicles. So, it will be available on the Climber variant of Kwid and RXZ variants of Kiger and Triber. On the Kiger, the wheel covers are now finished in silverstone colour and the brake calipers are red in colour.

The Triber now comes with a piano-black finish for the wheel covers and door handles. The Kwid Climber gets red highlights on the front and rear skid plate, and roof rails and the ‘Climber’ decal on the C-pillar is also finished in red. There is a piano-black finish for the outside rearview mirrors and wheel covers.

Renault is not charging extra money for the Festive Limited Edition. So, the prices are the same as the Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ and Kwid Climber respectively. The bookings of the Festive Limited Edition variants will begin on 2nd September.

Mechanically, there are no changes to any of the vehicles. So, the Kiger is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a turbo petrol engine and a naturally aspirated engine. The naturally aspirated engine is the same unit that is doing duty on the Triber. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with this engine. The Kiger is also offered with a CVT automatic transmission which is only available with the turbo petrol engine.

The Kwid is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a 0.8-litre unit and a 1.0-litre unit. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a 5-speed AMT available with the 1.0-litre engine.

