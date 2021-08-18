Renault India gifts Kiger SUV to Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu

Renault India has presented the new Kiger SUV to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The company which is currently in its 10th year of operations in India made the announcement for the weightlifter's stunning performance at the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India handed over the keys to the new Kiger SUV to Mirabai Chanu recently.

(Also Read: Renault Hippie Caviar Hotel camper van offers five-star motel experience)

The Kiger SUV was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It was originally introduced in four trim levels - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ, and two engine options - 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm, and 1.0 L petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm. The transmission options on the car include a five-speed manual and a five-speed EASY-R AMT on the 1.0 L petrol engine, and a five-speed manual and 5-speed X-TRONIC CVT on the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

Renault India has presented the new Kiger SUV to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

(Also Read: Renault-Nissan asked to pay Chennai plant workers ₹708.4 million interim dues)

The company announced that as part of completing ten years of operations in India, the company launched the all-new RXT (O) variant of the Renault Kiger. It added that it aims to drive volumes in the country with its product portfolio expansion strategy. The company also informed that it is rapidly amplifying its network reach in India. Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.