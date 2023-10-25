HT Auto
Renault Duster SUV all set to return on November 29, India launch expected

French auto giant Renault is all set to launch the new Duster SUV for global markets. The carmaker will take the covers off the 2023 Duster in Portugal on November 29. The new Duster, in its third generation iteration, will be the most powerful version of the SUV. The new Duster has been developed by Dacia, part of Renault, on a new CMF-B modular platform. The French carmaker is expected to relaunch the Duster SUV in India as well. However, it may take a couple of more years before it hits the Indian roads.

25 Oct 2023
The new Duster receives Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the existing model.
The new Duster receives Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the existing model.

Renault Duster was first launched in India back in 2012 as a compact SUV. It was one of the first models in the category which did not see the likes of Hyundai Creta and others until a few years. However, due to dwindling sales figures,Renault had to pull the plug on the Duster SUV in April last year after being on sale for the past 10 years.

The new Duster will launch with Renault badging in South American market, Australia and New Zealand first. It is likely to be launched with Dacia badging in Europe by early next year.

Under the hood, the French auto giant will offer three engine options. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit is going to be the most powerful one Duster SUV ever had. It is capable of generating 167.6 bhp of power. Among other engine options, Renault is expected to offer a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is capable of generating 109 bhp of power. There could also be a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine as well which can generate between 118 bhp and 138 bhp of power.

Before being discontinued in India, Renault used to offer Duster SUV with two powertrain options including 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre turbo petrol. While the former delivered 105 bhp and 142 Nm, the latter pushed out 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed manual, six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

25 Oct 2023

