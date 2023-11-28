India-bound Renault Duster, set for global debut tomorrow, leaked

French auto giant Renault is all geared up to reveal the new generation Duster SUV tomorrow, November 29, in Portugal. However, ahead of the much-anticipated global debut of the compact SUV, images of the new Duster has leaked online providing key details on what changes it has undergone in its new avatar. The images of the Duster, manufactured by Renault's UK partner Dacia, are sourced from a leaked promotional video. The Duster SUV was discontinued in India earlier this year due to stricter emission norms. However, the SUV is expected to make a comeback in its new avatar soon.

The leaked images show how the new Duster will look like from the outside. What immediately attracts one's attention is the front face of the SUV. Renault and Dacia have made some heavy changes here with a new grille and bumper, making it appear more rugged than its predecessor. It also gets horizontal LED headlights and new air intakes. The side profile will now come with more muscle and creases. At the rear, the new Duster will come with new Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window with a spoiler.

The leaked images do not reveal much about the interior of the new Duster SUV. However, according to recent spy shots, the 2024 Duster will come with new upholstery, redesigned dashboard among other changes. Expect the Duster to offer features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system measuring no less than 8 inches, digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity among others.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kwid ₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Renault Kiger ₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Under the hood, Renault is expected to offer the new Duster with both petrol as well hybrid powertrains. Among the new engines, Renault may add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit which can generate 130 hp of power as well as a 1.6-litre fully-hybrid unit that can churn out 140 hp of power. A CNG version cannot be ruled out either besides the regular petrol Duster with a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are likely to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission.

In India, Renault Duster was one of the first compact SUVs to be launched back in 2012. It received updates until 2021 before it was pulled out by the carmaker. Renault is reportedly planning to reintroduce the SUV by 2025. When launched, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

First Published Date: