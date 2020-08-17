Renault Duster 1.3 turbo petrol launched, becomes most powerful SUV in segment

Renault Duster with a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine was officially launched on Monday and now claims to be the most powerful SUV in its segment.

The new engine in the Duster gives it peak power of 156Ps and max torque figures of 254 Nm. This engine benefits from advanced technologies like Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) which provides high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions, according to Renault. The company also claims that the car will offer 16.5 kmpl in manual transmission option.

The turbo petrol engine will be offered with options of either a 6-speed Manual Transmission, or a X-Tronic CVT gearshift with a 7 speed Manual mode.

Available in three trims - RXE, RXS and RXZ, the new Duster's six-speed manual gets a starting price tag of ₹10.49 lakh (ex showroom).

There is also an option to choose X-Tronic CVT option with seven-speed manual mode which claims to return 16.42 kilometres per litre of petrol.

There are two trims in CVT - RXS and RXZ, and starts at ₹12.99 lakh.

Renault will also offer the option of the existing 1.5L petrol engine which starts at ₹8.59 lakh (ex showroom).

Full price list of Renault Duster.

Renault is hoping that this new engine injects much-needed life into the Duster which, at one point in time, used to rule the compact SUV segment. "This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations. "The bold and more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons."

The new Duster offers a high ground clearance of 205 mm, along with high approach and departure angles to accommodate Indian road conditions and consumer preferences. The Kayak roof rails, body coloured ORVM, matt­e black tailgate embellisher, and Waterfall LED tail lamps further accentuate its dynamic stance.

Among safety features, the Renault Duster is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions. It also has features such as Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist.