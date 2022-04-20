Renault again teases hydrogen-combustion concept SUV, unveiling on May 19

Renault has again teased its new concept SUV with a hydrogen combustion powertrain. The concept SUV is slated to be unveiled on May 19. This concept SUV is claimed to have an internal combustion engine that will be powered by hydrogen instead of conventional fossil fuel such as petrol and diesel.

The new teaser image shows Renault's illuminated badge at the concept's windows. Previously, Renault teased the front fascia of the upcoming SUV. It gets a sleek headlamp cluster with quad LED units on each side. The delta-shaped fog lamps too get LED units and give the concept an eye-catching visual appearance. A muscular hood, an illuminated Renault brand logo at the centre of the front profile, and a chunky bumper are the other design elements visible in the teaser image. There would be a skid plate as well.

The SUV is expected to come running on sporty alloy wheels, while the rear would get sleek LED taillights. To make it distinctive-looking from other ICE-powered vehicles, Renault may give this a special tough signifying the hydrogen-combustion engine.

The cabin of the upcoming Renault concept SUV is expected to be appealing in terms of visual appearance and features it will get. The French automaker is tight-lipped about the cabin and other features of the SUV.

The automaker first announced this model back in February this year during Renault Group's 2021 Financial Results conference. Renault described the upcoming hydrogen-combustion concept car as embodying the group’s sustainable development vision and commitments.

While it sounds like the upcoming Renault hydrogen vehicle would be similar to the Toyota Mirai, it is not the case. Instead, the Renault concept SUV would be very similar to what Toyota has been developing with the Corolla and Yaris. Both the Toyota Corolla and Yaris hydrogen combustion models will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. This engine will run on hydrogen instead of petrol or diesel. This same engine is currently being used by the Toyota GR Yaris.

