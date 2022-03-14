Registered facilities to verify vehicle records digitally before scrapping

HT Auto
All the vehicle scrapping applications shall be submitted digitally and RVSFs will act as facilitation centres.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 08:03 AM
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.

The proposed vehicle scrappage draft policy by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) indicates that the vehicles to be scrapped have to be checked and verified for the records by the registered scrapping facilities. The registered vehicle scrappage facilities must verify the vehicle records for no pending dues and no record of blacklisting by regional transport authorities says the draft notification.

The notification said that the verification will have to be done from MoRTH's ‘Vahan’ database. The particular vehicle can be scrapped only after the verification is done.

(Also read: Make provision in Scrappage policy to boost new-vehicle demand: Parliament panel)

The draft notification says that the checks include the surrender of hire-purchase, lease or hypothecation agreement of the vehicle, no criminal record against the vehicle in records of the National Crime Records Bureau, no pending dues on the vehicle, and no record of blacklisting of the vehicle by regional transport authorities. It also said that applications for vehicles failing any of the checks shall not be submitted. Also, the draft notification has proposed that all the vehicle scrapping applications shall be submitted digitally and RVSFs will act as facilitation centres.

The move is claimed to make the vehicle scrappage policy and process transparent for all the stakeholders of this system. The draft notification has also proposed the introduction of a transfer certificate of deposit to ensure the vehicle owners obtaining the certificate of deposit through electronic trading have digital proof of transaction. The Certificate of Deposit is supposed to be a necessary and sufficient documentation for the vehicle owner to avail incentives and benefits for purchasing a new vehicle. The validity of this certificate could be two years from the date of issuance.

The Indian government launched National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in August last year. The government said that it would help in phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles. Also, this would promote a circular economy. The metals from scrapped vehicles can be recycled and used by the auto industry again, which would reduce the cost of raw materials for the manufacturers.

Under the vehicle scrappage policy, the central government had said the states and Union Territories (UTs) will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles. The vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from 1st April 2022.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 08:02 AM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrappage policy
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

