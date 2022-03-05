HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Planning To Get A Bh Number Plate? Check Your Eligibility And Charges

Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges

BH series number plate has been introduced by the Indian government last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 12:42 PM
BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the BH series number plates for vehicles across India last year. This comes as a significant step for vehicle owners who have to travel and live in different cities from time to time. Initially, the BH series number plates have been introduced for the defence personnel and employees of state and central government.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Delhi govt to issue NOC for old de-registered vehicles to ply in other states)

The BH series number plates are a bit different from the conventional registration plates. They come with their respective distinctive characteristics.

Here are all the details you want to know about the eligibility criteria and charges of availing of BH number plates.

Eligibility to get BH number plates

BH series number plates are currently has a confined reach for consumers who work in the defence sector and are employees of state governments or central governments. The applicant for a BH number plate needs to be a bonafide citizen of India. The vehicle owners who have been working with private multinational companies can apply for BH series number plates only if the MNC has a presence in four or more states across the country.

BH series number plate application cost

The BH series number plate application costs are divided into three different segments. For the vehicles that are priced below 10 lakhs, the applicant has to pay eight per cent of the vehicle price will be charged for the BH series number plate application. The tax rate for the vehicle priced between 10-20 lakh is 10 per cent. In case, the vehicle price exceeds 20 lakh, the owner will have to pay 12 per cent of the vehicle price to get a BH series number plate.

BH series number plate benefit

The BH series number plate makes the inter-state transfer of vehicles smooth for the owner. It also eliminates the re-registration hassle for the vehicle owner in the destination state and NOC certificate which is mandatory for others. BH series number plate implementation ensures removal of refund from the parent state where the vehicle was originally purchased, considering the process is a time-taking one.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: car registration cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Scram 411 to new-gen RC390: Top upcoming two-wheeler launches in March
Scram 411 to new-gen RC390: Top upcoming two-wheeler launches in March
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city