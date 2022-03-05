Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the BH series number plates for vehicles across India last year. This comes as a significant step for vehicle owners who have to travel and live in different cities from time to time. Initially, the BH series number plates have been introduced for the defence personnel and employees of state and central government.

The BH series number plates are a bit different from the conventional registration plates. They come with their respective distinctive characteristics.

Here are all the details you want to know about the eligibility criteria and charges of availing of BH number plates.

BH series number plates are currently has a confined reach for consumers who work in the defence sector and are employees of state governments or central governments. The applicant for a BH number plate needs to be a bonafide citizen of India. The vehicle owners who have been working with private multinational companies can apply for BH series number plates only if the MNC has a presence in four or more states across the country.

BH series number plate application cost

The BH series number plate application costs are divided into three different segments. For the vehicles that are priced below ₹10 lakhs, the applicant has to pay eight per cent of the vehicle price will be charged for the BH series number plate application. The tax rate for the vehicle priced between ₹10-20 lakh is 10 per cent. In case, the vehicle price exceeds ₹20 lakh, the owner will have to pay 12 per cent of the vehicle price to get a BH series number plate.

BH series number plate benefit

The BH series number plate makes the inter-state transfer of vehicles smooth for the owner. It also eliminates the re-registration hassle for the vehicle owner in the destination state and NOC certificate which is mandatory for others. BH series number plate implementation ensures removal of refund from the parent state where the vehicle was originally purchased, considering the process is a time-taking one.

