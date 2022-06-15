HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Petrol Sales In India Rise 54.2% In First Two Weeks Of June, Diesel Grows 47.8%

Petrol sales in India rise 54.2% in first two weeks of June, diesel grows 47.8%

Petrol and diesel sales are reportedly growing on the back of increasing concerns about fuel supply.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 08:16 PM
Petrol and diesel supply chain is intact, claimed the government. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel supply chain is intact, claimed the government. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel supply chain is intact, claimed the government. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel supply chain is intact, claimed the government.

Diesel sales in India have increased by 47.8 per cent in the first two weeks of June as compared to the same month a year ago. Reuters reports that the sales have increased between June 1 to 14 due to rising concerns over supply. It also claims that the state-controlled oil marketing companies have sold 3.4 million tonnes of motor fuel during the same period. This also marked a 12 per cent growth in sales as compared to the same period of May 2022. It further reported that sales of petrol during the same period were 1.28 million tonnes, registering a 54.2 per cent growth compared to the same period a year ago.

(Also read: 15-year-old YouTuber owns £10 million car collection; can't legally drive around)

While the news agency reports that the rising sales are due to the growing concern around the supply of petrol and diesel, the central government on Wednesday played down any such concerns about fuel supply. The government said that the unprecedented demand growth has created some temporary logistics issues in more remote places.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"The increase in demand has been on account of the seasonal surge in demand due to agricultural activities, (and) bulk buyers having shifted their purchases to retail outlets," the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

The ministry also said that oil companies have geared up to tackle these issues by increasing the stocks at depots and terminals. Extra movement of trucks to serve retail outlets and extending working hours of depots and terminals are also underway, claimed the oil ministry. "The companies are ensuring that sufficient supplies of petrol and diesel are available to cater to this extra demand," the ministry further added.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 08:16 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4² leaked, Most promises 585 hp from mammoth V8 motor
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4² leaked, Most promises 585 hp from mammoth V8 motor
Porsche Cayenne was envisioned as a high-performance Mercedes ML offshoot
Porsche Cayenne was envisioned as a high-performance Mercedes ML offshoot
Ford India resumes production at Tamil Nadu factory in double shifts
Ford India resumes production at Tamil Nadu factory in double shifts
Ford to recall 49,000 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over potential safety issue
Ford to recall 49,000 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over potential safety issue
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles to check this bizarre problem
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles to check this bizarre problem

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city