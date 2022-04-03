HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked 11th Time In 13 Days. Know Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices hiked 11th time in 13 days. Know rates in your city

Both petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 80 paise a litre on Sunday.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 09:57 AM
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing rapidly in the last two weeks. (REUTERS)
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing rapidly in the last two weeks.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Sunday, the 11th time in the last 13 days since the daily price revision restarted on 22nd March after a 137 day hiatus. Both petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates to 8 per litre in less than two weeks. With the latest price surge, petrol in Delhi now costs 103.41 per litre, while diesel sells at 94.67 a litre in the national capital.

(Also Read: Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates)

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices for a litre are 118.41 and 102.64 respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices on Sunday are 108.21 and 99.04 per litre, respectively. Among other cities, in Kolkata per litre petrol and diesel prices are 113.03 and 97.82, respectively. In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol costs 108.99 and one litre of diesel costs 92.83 on Sunday.

Rates of motor fuels were have been increased across the country. Also, rates of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Both petrol and diesel prices hit the freeze button just as the election campaigns in five states picked up in early November last year. However, with the elections in the states over, prices of petrol and diesel have started increasing again mopping all the gains of the four and half months.

The Indian government has said that the latest price hikes have been initiated to keep up with the crude oil price in the international market, which has increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The price of crude oil in the international market at a point hit $139 per barrel. However, with the US releasing additional oil to keep the pricing in check, per barrel pricing has come down slightly over $100. However, that didn't improve the picture in Ibndian oil and energy market.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price petrol diesel
