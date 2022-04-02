HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving In Cng Cars In Delhi Ncr Becomes More Expensive: Check New Rates

Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates

CNG price in Delhi NCR has been hiked for the sixth time in last four weeks. With the latest increase, CNG price has gone up by around 4 per kg.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 08:00 AM
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.

Driving around in CNG cars in Delhi NCR just got more expensive. CNG rates have been hiked once again on Friday by 80 paise per kg. According to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the new CNG rate in Delhi NCR will now be at 60.81 per kg.

CNG price in Delhi NCR has been hiked for the sixth time in last four weeks. With the latest increase, CNG price has gone up by around 4 per kg. Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 8.50 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹ 6.95 to 7.95 Cr Expected Price*
View Details
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

While CNG price in Delhi today stands at 60.81 per kg, the CNG rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad today is at 63.38 per kg. CNG price in Gurugram has been increased to 69.17 per kg, the most among Delhi NCR cities. The CNG price varies depending on local taxes such as VAT.

The increase in CNG price follows 7.20 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in less than two weeks. The oil companies began revising rates of petrol and diesel from March 22, ending a record 137-day hiatus.

The recent spate of CNG price hike will hit commuters hard. Already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG cars have seen a steady rise which offers a less-polluting drive which goes easy on pocket. CNG is considered as a better fuel-efficient and cheaper fuel solution against petrol and diesel. As compared to petrol or diesel CNG is estimated to offer around 25 per cent extra mileage.

CNG cars has seen a significant rise in the past few months. Between April and November last year, there was a 56 percent rise in sales of CNG cars with 1,36,357 units sold during that period. While vehicle owners are focusing on getting the aftermarket CNG kits fitted to their vehicles, automakers too are launching passenger vehicles with factory-fitted CNG kits.

 

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 08:00 AM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG cars CNG price CNG price hike CNG price in Delhi CNG price in Noida CNG price in Ghaziabad
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city