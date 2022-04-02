HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Today After A Day's Respite. Check New Rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked for the tenth time in last 12 days. The recent hikes have increased the price of the fuel by more than 7 per litre.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 08:17 AM
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

There seems no end to petrol and diesel price hike. After a day's respite, oil companies have once again raised the price of petrol and diesel across the country. The latest hike has increased the price of the fuel by 80 paise per litre. This is the tenth price hike in the last 12 days since the oil companies resumed revising rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis since March 22. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by more than 7 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi today stands at 102.61 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi NCR has been increased to 93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have become expensive by 85 paise. Petrol price in Mumbai today is at 117.57 per litre while diesel price stands at 101.79 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 108.21 and 98.28 per litre after an increase of 76 paise per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 112.19 after a 84-paise hike, and diesel is 97.02 per litre.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In Delhi, CNG prices have also been hiked on Friday. The dual hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices serves a double whammy for commuters in the Delhi NCR region.

The daily revision in fuel prices was paused on November 4 last year when the Centre had cut excise duty by 5 per litre on petrol and 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Till March 22, the oil companies kept oil prices unchanged. However, in the last two weeks, following the crude oil going upwards due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices have been revised on a daily basis. Prices are expected to see further hikes in coming days and is expected to have a cascading impact on the prices of other items.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 08:17 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price petrol price today diesel price today petrol price hike diesel price hike fuel price fuel rate
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city