Owners of this luxury EV can download more power, sadly it doesn't come to India

With constantly changing technologies and business models in the automotive sector, we are already witnessing the surge of different value-added services being offered by automakers around the world. Some of them include mobility as service (MaaS), battery as a service (BaaS) etc. However, no automaker yet offered a service called power as a service.

Volvo's performance car division Polestar has been making some stunning models. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the automaker demonstrated a hotter version of the Polestar 2 electric sedan. While many things about this luxury electric performance sedan are pretty unique, one of them is the power as a service option.

Yes, the buyers of this car don't need to purchase a whole new car. They can just download some extra power when required. Sounds pretty interesting, no?

Apparently, the prototype showcased by Polestar is just a standard dual-motor Polestar 2. The only thing that makes it different is the powertrain calibration. This calibration is available for sale in several countries across Europe. Also, it is expected to go on sale in other markets soon.

So, what does this powertrain calibration do?

The calibration adds 67 hp of extra power and 20.34 Nm of additional torque as well to the dual-motor electric car. This results in a total power output of 469 hp and 680 Nm of torque as well. All the Polestar 2 owners need to do is buy this extra power and torque for their electric car from Polestar Extras online store and then download it to the car through an over-the-air update. They don't need to visit the dealerships for this update. This method is quite similar to the ECU calibration Volvo and Polestar sell for their current models.

Interestingly, Polestar is not the only carmaker that is offering this power upgrade to its car through an OTA software update. Electric car major Tesla too is known for releasing OTA updates for its cars to upgrade their performances.