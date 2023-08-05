Over 2.8 lakh pending orders for Mahindra SUVs. This model garners highest demand

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced that the company has over 2.81 lakh orders for its range of SUVs. The company released the numbers in its annual report for Q1 FY2024. The automaker confirmed it is operating at nearly full capacity and delivered over 1 lakh SUVs between April and July 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio lineup comprising the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic has the most orders, followed by the XUV700.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio have collectively over 1.17 lakh bookings at present. The automaker manufactures about 14,000 units of both SUVs every month. Up next is the Mahindra XUV700 with over 77,000 open bookings with about 8,000 units new bookings coming in every month. The waiting period stretches to nearly a year on the top-spec variants.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N are the brand's bestsellers followed by the XUV700 and Thar

The Mahindra Thar is the third-highest SUV in demand from the automaker with over 68,000 open bookings. The company is receiving about 10,000 units every month. The more affordable Thar RWD variant has strong demand with a waiting period of about 15 months, while the 4x4 variants have a five-month waiting period on average.

The Mahindra XUV300 and XUV400 have a collective of 11,000 bookings in the order books pending with about 6,000 units new orders coming in every month. Lastly, the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo models have about 8,400 open bookings with about 9,000 units produced on a monthly basis. It’s also one of the few models in Mahindra’s lineup to have the shortest waiting period.

The Mahindra Thar RWD has a huge waiting period of 15 months, while the top-spec 4x4 variants have a waiting period of about 5 months

Mahindra also revealed that the company is receiving about 48,000 new bookings per month with 33,000 billings on a monthly basis. The cancellations are under 8 per cent every month. The automaker has expanded its SUV production capacity to 39,000 units per month in Q3 FY2023 and plans to increase the same to 49,000 units by Q4 FY2024. It’s also planning to introduce new models with the Bolero Neo Plus, XUV300 facelift, as well as the Thar 5-door in the works.

In related news, Mahindra has teased two concepts that will be showcased at a special event in South Africa on August 15, 2023. The company has planned to unveil the Scorpio-N-based pick-up concept as well as the Thar electric concept at the event, which will unveil a future direction for the company. More details will be available in the coming days.

