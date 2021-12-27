Outlook 2022: Top 5 automotive trends to watch out in next year

The automotive industry has come a long way since Henry Ford revolutionised vehicle production in the early 20th century. The cars have evolved to not just mere commuting mediums or aspirational luxury products. They have become the need of the hour with the increased focus on smoother mobility. Also, modern-day cars are increasingly becoming more tech devices on wheels rather than vehicles for ferrying passengers or goods.

The rampant digitisation of the modern world has penetrated the automotive industry at large. In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent effects have changed the face of the mobility industry, gradually shaping up the automobile industry's operations and products as well. With the year 2022 approaching, a whole lot of other changes are expected to shape up the automotive industry.

Here are the top five trends the global automotive industry is expected to witness in the year 2022.