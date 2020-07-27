China is a key market for almost every major car maker in the world but it is more than just special for Tesla. The Chinese market is spurring Tesla's rise and underlining its dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) space and figures from June sales clearly show just how much the American company is flourishing here.

Model 3, Tesla's most affordable car in the world, beat local EV rivals by a mile in June sales and 14,954 units were sold. As per data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), this was a jump of 35% over sales figures from May. The next several EVs in the sales chart were GAC Aion S, Buick Velite 6, BYD Qin Pro EV, NIO ES6 and BMW 530Le. Interestingly, no foreign car maker - apart from Tesla and BMW - managed to break into the top-15. Volkswagen Passat PHEV was placed 18th with 925 units sold.

The June figures were still shy of previous highs in the Chinese EV space. Model 3, however, was a distant first because the next EV in the sales chart - Aion S - had just 3,892 units being sold.

Tesla's rise and success in China is due to multiple reasons. The first assembly plant of the company outside the US opened late last year in Shanghai. Model 3 is the focus product here. Tesla also recently cut back on Model 3 prices so that it remains eligible for the new subsidy rules announced in the country. Then there is the cult following that the Tesla brand enjoys which makes it a status buy. And then there are reports of Tesla showrooms across China being aggressive in their sales pitch to woo buyers.

Tesla's fortunes in China are expected to only grow in the coming months and the country is likely to further fuel the company's forward momentum.

China is the world's largest car market as well as the world's largest EV market.