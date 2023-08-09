Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara push Maruti Suzuki in SUV sales chart's top in July

Once known for its wide range of small cars, Maruti Suzuki has changed its game over the last few years. The largest car manufacturer in India has been increasingly focusing on SUVs and MPVs over the last few years. In 2023 alone, the automaker has launched new models like Fronx, Jimny, Invicto etc. As the data reveals, in July, Maruti Suzuki became the country's top SUV seller thanks to the high demand for three models: Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara.

If we look at the SUV sales in July 2023, Maruti Suzuki's three models: Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara were among the top 10 models in the segment. The automaker even raced ahead of its homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra in the SUV segment with 42,620 units in July 2023. Mahindra and Hyundai's SUV sales were significantly lower compared to Maruti Suzuki, as they registered 36,205 units and 32,991 units respectively. In the utility vehicles segments, where Maruti Suzuki sells both SUVs and MPVs, the company recorded 62,049 units last month, significantly up from 23,272 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki plans 10 new cars including 6 electric cars by 2030

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

In July this year, Maruti Suzuki's share in the Indian SUV market increased to 24.7 per cent from 8.5 per cent in the first quarter of the last financial year, prior to the launch of new models like the Fronx and Jimny which were introduced earlier this year and the Grand Vitara was launched in September last year. These rising SUV sales are also helping the auto company with overall passenger vehicle sales growth. The growth in SUV sales has helped Maruti Suzuki increase its passenger vehicle market share marginally to 43.3 per cent in July this year, compared to 41.8 per cent in July last year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Altroz Cng ₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Xuv300 ₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Comet Ev ₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

While rising demands from consumers for SUVs have played a key role in Maruti Suzuki's growth in the same segment, a wide range of products on offer, fresh models, and multiple powertrain options such as petrol, hybrid and CNG too helped the auto company to post higher numbers in this category.

First Published Date: