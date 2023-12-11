HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Motor Offers Help To Tamil Nadu Customers Affected By Flooding Caused By Cyclone Michaung

Nissan Motor extends help to Tamil Nadu customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

Nissan Motor India has joined the list of car manufacturers in India to offer help to its customers affected by flood caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu over the past few days. The carmaker has announced several initiatives, including support to service cars which have been damaged or affected by the floods in the state. Nissan is the only mass market car manufacturer in India which offers only one model to its customers. The Magnite SUV is the sole model from the Japanese auto giant after it pulled out cars like Sunny, Micra among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2023, 11:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers whose cars have been impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers whose cars have been impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

Among the initiatives undertaken by Nissan Motor to help affected customers of Cyclone Michaung, it will offer services like free towing of vehicles as well as assist in insurance claims by customers. The carmaker has said that through its roadside assistance service network, it will help to tow vehicles for free to nearby workshops. It also said that it will offer assistance to settle insurance claims with its channel partners paying the fees up to 1,000 for their customers.

Among other initiatives offered by Nissan Motor includes a dedicated helpdesk for all its customers affected by the flood caused by the cyclone. The affected customers have been urged to seek support by calling its call centres at 18002093456 or contact the nearest service centre.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹ 8.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of servicing a damaged or affected vehicle, Nissan Motor is offering up to 10 per cent discount to customers who seek replacement of the floor carpet during servicing of cars in the next two months. The carmaker has also assured that all its workshops in Chennai will be operational beyond usual working hours to ensure servicing of affected vehicles. Usually, Nissan's workshops are operational between 8am and 8pm. Nissan Motor will also offer up to 10 per cent discount to the affected customers for replacement of engine oil and filter during servicing in the next two months.

Nissan Motor joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motor and others in extending help to its customers affected by the cyclone. Renault, its global partner, has also offered assistance to its customers affected by the natural tragedy.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2023, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Nissan Nissan Motor Magnite

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.