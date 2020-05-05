Nissan Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of its anti-microbial sanitisation campaign. The company said that this campaign aims at 'safety and wellbeing of all its customers.' The campaign will start from May 15th and extend till June 30th.

As a part of the initiative, Nissan dealers in India will do a free of cost anti-microbial sanitisation of its customer cars. Moreover, customers will also have a choice of going for an extensive treatment which include using interior fogging which includes disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc., as well as exterior sanitisation by spraying. The company has said that the latter will be a low cost treatment.

Commenting on the announcement of the service, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “At Nissan India, our utmost priority is the well-being of all customers, employees and dealer partners. In these challenging times, it is important that we step up all types of sanitisation services as a precautionary measure to collectively overcome the challenges in the society. The anti-microbial sanitisation package is the continuation of our endeavor to provide best services to all the owners of Nissan & Datsun vehicles."

'Nissan and Datsun' customers will be invited via via phone calls, e-mailer and SMS from the dealerships for the ‘We Sanitize to Protect U' campaign.