Nissan launches Note compact car with all-wheel-drive

Nissan has launched the all-wheel-drive (AWD) model of its redesigned Note compact car in Japan. This follows the launch of the f the two-wheel-drive Note last month.

The car gets hybrid e-Power technology with dual electric motors that give the driver enhanced control and acceleration. It is scheduled to go on sale in early 2021.

The Note AWD’s electric motors in the front and rear deliver power to each wheel. Increased rear-motor output enables a powerful standing start and mid-speed acceleration in a variety of driving conditions, such as snowy or wet roads. The car’s all-wheel control also enables accurate cornering and stable, smooth deceleration, with regenerative braking available on all four wheels.

Just like the two-wheel-drive model, the latest AWD Note's e-Power hybrid technology uses a gasoline engine to charge a battery that powers the vehicle. New autonomous drive functions will help drivers slow down on curves using data from the car's navigation system.

In Japan, the Note, which uses a platform designed with French alliance partner Renault SA, will compete With Toyota's Yaris and Honda's Fit. The Note's first full model change in eight years is part of a plan by the carmaker to revamp an aging vehicle line up and return to profitability.