The E-Class is one of the most popular luxury cars in the country and the company has managed to sell close to 46,000 units since its introduction in 1995.
The new E-Class continues to be offered in the LWB form. On the outside, it carries a slew of prominent styling changes including a sportier aggressive front look and a more elegant rear end. The new changes are in line with the brand’s current design language. In the latest avatar, the car brings forward a sportier exterior design and a host of new features.
The car now gets new adaptive LED headlamps and LED taillamps. Inside, there is a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX system. Moreover, there is also a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Both the screens come mounted on a single seamless glass panel which makes the cabin look very posh, elegant and modern.
Under the hood, there are 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine delivers 197 hp and 320 Nm of torque, the diesel powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox. In addition, there is also an AMG breed 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine (350d) which churns out 286 hp and 600 Nm of peak torque.
The latest E-Class launch is part of the company's 15-model launch commitment in 2021, the announcement regarding the same was officially made earlier this year. Some of the key rivals to the car include Audi A6, Jaguar XF, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES 300h.