New Jaguar F-Type facelift price revealed in India

The facelifted Jaguar F-Type sportscars has gone on-sale in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹95.12 lakh. It was revealed to the world back in late-2019.

With the mid-cycle update, the new F-Type has received a completely tweaked front fascia. It now gets a longer and broader look, though the dimensions remain unchanged. It gets J-shaped LED headlights, new front main grille, and remastered front bumper which give it a more intimidating look. Over the rear, the new changes include slimmer LED tail-lights, muscular haunches, and new bumper. Overall, the sportscar retains its original alluring silhouette, but looks sharper and sportier compared to the pre-facelift model.

On the inside, the changes remain equally significant. As per official claims, it has been given higher quality interior materials, a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system screen which comes enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more such tweaks.

With the facelift, the F-Type has lost the previous V6-engine, and is now available with just two engine options - a (P300) 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol which delivers 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque,and a 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 which comes in two states of tune - P450 with 450 PS/580 Nm, and P575 with 575 PS and 700 Nm.

The entry-level P300 takes about 5.7 seconds to hit the 0-100 kmph mark, while the P450 takes about 4.6 seconds mark, the top-spec P575 has been rated to do the same in 3.7 seconds time. The top-speed of all the three configurations is 250 kmph, 285 kmph, and 300 kmph, respectively. The F-Type features an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the P300 and P450 come as RWD models, the top-of-the-line P575 is an AWD model.

Besides the F-Type Coupe, F-Type Convertible is also on-sale in India. Its prices start from ₹1.06 Crore. It mirrors the same engine, specification and performance figures as the Coupe. The only difference being, it is just 20 kgs heavier .

The company will commence deliveries of the new F-Type only later this year.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 2.0 Coupe P300 ₹ 95.12 lakh 2.0 Coupe R-Dynamic P300 ₹ 98.13 lakh 2.0 Coupe First Edition P300 ₹ 1.01 crore 2.0 Convertible R-Dynamic P300 ₹ 1.06 crore 5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic P450 ₹ 1.26 crore 5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition P450 ₹ 1.29 crore 5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic P450 ₹ 1.35 crore 5.0 V8 Coupe AWD R P575 ₹ 2.27 crore 5.0 V8 Convertible AWD R P575 ₹ 2.42 crore