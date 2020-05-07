Jaguar F-Type facelift pictured.
New Jaguar F-Type facelift price revealed in India

2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 02:53 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • The 2021 Jaguar F-Type facelift gets a sportier look, updated cabin and rejigged engine options.

The facelifted Jaguar F-Type sportscars has gone on-sale in the Indian market at a starting price of 95.12 lakh. It was revealed to the world back in late-2019.

With the mid-cycle update, the new F-Type has received a completely tweaked front fascia. It now gets a longer and broader look, though the dimensions remain unchanged. It gets J-shaped LED headlights, new front main grille, and remastered front bumper which give it a more intimidating look. Over the rear, the new changes include slimmer LED tail-lights, muscular haunches, and new bumper. Overall, the sportscar retains its original alluring silhouette, but looks sharper and sportier compared to the pre-facelift model.

On the inside, the changes remain equally significant. As per official claims, it has been given higher quality interior materials, a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system screen which comes enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more such tweaks.

With the facelift, the F-Type has lost the previous V6-engine, and is now available with just two engine options - a (P300) 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol which delivers 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque,and a 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 which comes in two states of tune - P450 with 450 PS/580 Nm, and P575 with 575 PS and 700 Nm.

The entry-level P300 takes about 5.7 seconds to hit the 0-100 kmph mark, while the P450 takes about 4.6 seconds mark, the top-spec P575 has been rated to do the same in 3.7 seconds time. The top-speed of all the three configurations is 250 kmph, 285 kmph, and 300 kmph, respectively. The F-Type features an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the P300 and P450 come as RWD models, the top-of-the-line P575 is an AWD model.

Besides the F-Type Coupe, F-Type Convertible is also on-sale in India. Its prices start from 1.06 Crore. It mirrors the same engine, specification and performance figures as the Coupe. The only difference being, it is just 20 kgs heavier .

The company will commence deliveries of the new F-Type only later this year.

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
2.0 Coupe P300 95.12 lakh
2.0 Coupe R-Dynamic P300 98.13 lakh
2.0 Coupe First Edition P300 1.01 crore
2.0 Convertible R-Dynamic P300 1.06 crore
5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic P450 1.26 crore
5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition P450 1.29 crore
5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic P450 1.35 crore
5.0 V8 Coupe AWD R P575 2.27 crore
5.0 V8 Convertible AWD R P575 2.42 crore
