MG's upcoming compact EV: 5 things to know

MG currently sells the ZS EV in the Indian market. The manufacturer has started testing the upcoming compact electric vehicle. It will launch early next year.

The market for electric vehicles is slowly increasing. One of the major players in the electric vehicle segment is MG Motor India. The manufacturer currently sells just one electric vehicle which is the ZS EV and it has been quite successful in the Indian market. In October, MG Motor confirmed that they will launch another EV in the Indian market which will have a compact size. Here are five things that one should know about MG's upcoming compact EV

Upcoming MG compact EV: To be based on Wuling Air EV

The upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the Wuling Air EV which is currently being sold in Indonesia. In India, the compact EV has been codenamed E230 and is expected to not be called Air EV. Instead, MG will use a new name for the vehicle.

Upcoming MG compact EV: Dimensions

It is expected that the dimensions will more or less stay the same as the Wuling Air EV. So, the length will be around 2,974 mm, the width will be 1,505 mm and the height will be 1,631 mm. The wheelbase of the compact EV is 2,010 mm. These dimensions mean that the compact EV will be smaller than the Tiago EV.

Upcoming MG compact EV: Powertrain

In the global market, electric vehicle is sold with two battery packs. There is a 17.3 kWh and 26.7 kWh battery pack. The manufacturer claims that the smaller battery pack has a range of up to 200 km whereas the larger one should be good for up to 300 km. Both battery packs get an electric motor on the rear axle that is capable of producing 41 Ps.

Upcoming MG compact EV: Will get India-specific changes

MG Motor India will have to make some India-specific changes to the upcoming mode that they will sell in the country. The climate control and the battery management system are expected to be reworked so that they can take on the scorching summers and different climatic conditions that India has to face.

Upcoming MG compact EV: Price and launch

MG Motor India has announced that they will launch the compact electric vehicle in early 2023. So, the manufacturer can unveil the vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo. The price of the vehicle is expected to be around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

