HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg's Upcoming Compact Ev: 5 Things To Know

MG's upcoming compact EV: 5 things to know

MG currently sells the ZS EV in the Indian market. The manufacturer has started testing the upcoming compact electric vehicle. It will launch early next year.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.
The affordable MG EV will sit below ZS EV.

The market for electric vehicles is slowly increasing. One of the major players in the electric vehicle segment is MG Motor India. The manufacturer currently sells just one electric vehicle which is the ZS EV and it has been quite successful in the Indian market. In October, MG Motor confirmed that they will launch another EV in the Indian market which will have a compact size. Here are five things that one should know about MG's upcoming compact EV

Upcoming MG compact EV: To be based on Wuling Air EV

The upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the Wuling Air EV which is currently being sold in Indonesia. In India, the compact EV has been codenamed E230 and is expected to not be called Air EV. Instead, MG will use a new name for the vehicle. 

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
2398 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Upcoming MG compact EV: Dimensions

It is expected that the dimensions will more or less stay the same as the Wuling Air EV. So, the length will be around 2,974 mm, the width will be 1,505 mm and the height will be 1,631 mm. The wheelbase of the compact EV is 2,010 mm. These dimensions mean that the compact EV will be smaller than the Tiago EV. 

Upcoming MG compact EV: Powertrain

In the global market, electric vehicle is sold with two battery packs. There is a 17.3 kWh and 26.7 kWh battery pack. The manufacturer claims that the smaller battery pack has a range of up to 200 km whereas the larger one should be good for up to 300 km. Both battery packs get an electric motor on the rear axle that is capable of producing 41 Ps.

Upcoming MG compact EV: Will get India-specific changes

MG Motor India will have to make some India-specific changes to the upcoming mode that they will sell in the country. The climate control and the battery management system are expected to be reworked so that they can take on the scorching summers and different climatic conditions that India has to face. 

Upcoming MG compact EV: Price and launch

MG Motor India has announced that they will launch the compact electric vehicle in early 2023. So, the manufacturer can unveil the vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo. The price of the vehicle is expected to be around 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: MG Air EV electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city