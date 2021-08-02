MG One SUV revealed in all its sporty glory, promises enhanced cabin space

After weeks of teaser images, MG One SUV has now been officially revealed in its entirity and marks the debut of the brand's new architecture and design language, combined with the claim of having 'cutting-edge' digital technology.

MG One has a tapering roofline which swoops downwards towards the rear. A dual-tone colour scheme seeks to highlight its exterior profile while a newly-designed 3D grille adorns the front. There are 18-inch alloy wheels supporting the vehicle and MG is likely to offer a plethora of customization options on the SUV.

(Also see | In pics: MG One SUV makes debut in its all sleek glory)

The rear profile of MG One SUV.

The MG SUV has a low profile which is aimed at improving cabin space. The car maker, however, has not yet divulged exact specifications or engine details.

The side profile of MG One SUV.

MG One SUV is based on the brand's SIGMA architecture which claims to enhance interior space efficiency by as much as 75%. The SIGMA architecture also helps in balancing the exterior body flows with the interior space from the initial stages which allows for enhanced interior space.

MG states that SIGMA is a 'fusion of machinery and intelligence, which transcends the differences between horsepower and the ability of the software. A press statement from the car maker further highlights that the architecture allows for over 100 kinds of moduls to be created which in turn allows for a variety of body types to be developed.