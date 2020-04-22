MG Motor India on Wednesday announced plans to put 100 of its Hector SUVs on the roads to provide hassle-free and convenient travel options to workers in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 disease in the country. This is on the lines of 100 ZS EVs provided by MG Motor UK to the country's National Health Service (NHS).

In India, MG has said that the Hector SUVs will be provided to address the transportation needs of doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials currently in the midst of the battle against Covid-19. The vehicles, the company says, will be provided free of cost and with fuel and drivers.

MG says that the vehicles will be supplied via its dealerships across the country and that the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ process will be followed before the cars hit the roads. The end objective of this is to ensure that essential workers are able to provide their crucial support at a time when the country remains in lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

MG says it has also distributed essential items like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, food and ration kits in the past several weeks.

In the UK and Ireland, MG has been playing a similar role and apart from supplying ZS EV cars for transportation needs of NHS workers, has also donated 30,000 face masks to hospitals.

MG is one of several car makers who have jumped in to provide assistance of varying kinds in India as well as in many other countries.