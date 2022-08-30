MG Motor to offer Advanced Gloster SUV with over 75 connected car features

MG Motor will drive in the new version of the Gloster SUV to India on August 31. The new Advanced Gloster will be offered with new i-SMART features.

MG Motor is all set to launch the Advanced Gloster, an updated version of the existing seven-seater SUV, tomorrow. Ahead of the official debut, the carmaker has confirmed that the Advanced Gloster will come with several new features that have been added to make the SUV more appealing to customers. MG will add the Advance I-Smart infotainment system which will offer more than 75 connected car features.

The Advance i-SMART intelligent system will help owners to utilise the app as an in-car remote for the audio, air conditioning, and mood light in addition to the current i-SMART functions. The i-SMART app will also be made accessible for Android watch users too.

MG Gloster's in-built navigation, powered by MapmyIndia, will be enhanced further with live weather and AQI updates. It will also offer a new Park+ headunit App to help users to pre-book and pre-pay parking slots. Besides these, the SUV will feature an advanced VR system, which will offer more than 100 commands to control the sunroof, AC, music, navigation among others. MG has added more than 35 Hinglish commands in the SUV.

The MG Gloster seven-seater SUV was launched in August last year at a starting price of ₹37.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Gloster is already offered with some ADAS features, which includes a range of safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic parking assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

MG Motor is likely to continue with its 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor under the hood of this seven-seater Gloster. This engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit, is capable of churning out 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The SUV is also likely to offer seven different 4x4 driving modes - Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sport, Eco and Auto.

Besides high-end safety features, Gloster also offers a host of comfort features like driver seat massage function, heated driver and front passenger seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart function that offers over 70 connected features. There is a panoramic sunroof as well.

