HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor Sees Rising Input Costs, Supply Chain Woes As Auto Industry's Challenge

MG Motor sees rising input costs, supply chain woes as auto industry's challenge

Indian auto industry was looking forward to more than 10 per cent growth in 2022 in the beginning of the year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 05:57 PM
Several factors to impact the Indian auto industry's growth.
Several factors to impact the Indian auto industry's growth.
Several factors to impact the Indian auto industry's growth.
Several factors to impact the Indian auto industry's growth.

Rising input costs due to increasing price of raw materials and semiconductor prices, paired with supply chain disruptions due to the war between Russia and Ukraine could become headwinds for the Indian automobile industry in 2022, believes MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba. He also said that it could affect the growth of the Indian auto industry in 2022.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki plans multiple EV models, aims for top position in Indian market)

Chaba also said that the Indian auto industry was looking forward to more than 10 per cent growth in 2022 at the beginning of the year but if the current situation persists, it could have an impact on demand as the year progresses.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹ 9.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

"The Indian (auto) market, before January and February, we were hoping that the 2022 calendar year could be the best year of all times and we could cross the peak which we had achieved in 2018. We were expecting 10 per cent plus market growth this year. As of now, if you talk in April, the situation seems to be okay but frankly, I can see huge headwinds coming to demand," Chaba said.

Explaining the reason behind the thought, Chaba said that material costs are going up massively due to metal prices going up. The chip prices too have gone up. Besides that, there's a huge supply chain disruption.

Chaba further said that "What's the effect of this on supply chain issues like logistics, like oil prices, like the metal prices? The inflationary issue is going to be huge, in my opinion and that's the risk because of that, it may have an impact on the automotive segment too. The demand may go down as we go forward." However, he also said that right now the impact is not yet felt in the market but if these kind of pressures, which are basically global issues, continue in the economy they will have an impact.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 05:57 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor MG Motor India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

MG Motor sees rising input costs, supply chain woes as auto industry's challenge
MG Motor sees rising input costs, supply chain woes as auto industry's challenge
World's oldest Bentley T-Series will get new life
World's oldest Bentley T-Series will get new life
Maruti Suzuki plans multiple EV models, aims for top position in Indian market
Maruti Suzuki plans multiple EV models, aims for top position in Indian market
Dreaming of an electric car under ₹10 lakh in India? Not a realistic option
Dreaming of an electric car under 10 lakh in India? Not a realistic option
Tesla Model Y debuts as famous yellow taxi of New York City
Tesla Model Y debuts as famous yellow taxi of New York City

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city