Maruti Suzuki plans multiple EV models, aims for top position in Indian market

Maruti Suzuki has planned to introduce its first electric vehicle in 2025. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 05:16 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki has planned multiple electric vehicle models that it aims to launch in India and become a leader in the EV segment, shared the company's new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. Maruti Suzuki wants to launch its first electric vehicle in 2025. The automaker also intends to manufacture electric vehicles from its factories as and when the demand for EVs picks up across the country, reports PTI. Maruti Suzuki has planned to roll out its first EV from its Suzuki Motor Gujarat factory.

Takeuchi reportedly said Maruti Suzuki is a little behind its competitors in introducing an EV model to the Indian market, however, it has been observed that the demand for the electric vehicles currently in the market is still limited. “But that does not mean we are doing nothing about EV. We have done a very extensive test of our EV utilising our existing models and putting those batteries and motors and everything into this existing model. We have been doing this test for more than a year with multiple cars in the Indian environment so that we are sure that our EV technology will be good in the environment, which is very, very tough in India," added the company's CEO.

(Also read | Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, features, specs compared

As the government has been pushing to encourage and adopt EVs across the country, Takeuchi stated as and when the volume of electric vehicles increases, Maruti Suzuki would like to be a leader in the segment. He also confirmed that many EVs will follow after the automaker brings in its first electric vehicle in 2025, though, he refrained from stating any price range of its first EV. “I can't give you a specific answer right now but what I can tell is that it's really difficult to have a cost-competitive and less expensive EV because of the cost of a battery," he added.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price)

Last month parent Suzuki Motor Corporation had announced that it would invest around 150 billion yen (approximately 10,445 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and EV batteries in Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 05:04 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
