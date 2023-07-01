HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Hector Helps Mg Motor Clock 14% Rise In Sales In June

New Hector helps MG Motor clock 14% rise in sales in June

MG Motor has managed to increase its sales in India in June after the introduction of at least three new models this year. The carmaker has clocked a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in sales last month. The British-origin auto giant delivered 5,125 units in June, compared to 4,504 units it sold during the same period last year. MG Motor's sales in India continues to be driven by its best-selling model Hector SUV. The carmaker launched the new version of the Hector earlier this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh.
MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh.

According to the carmaker, MG Motor also saw a quarterly growth of around 40 per cent between April and June, compared to the same quarter last year. Overall, MG Motor delivered 14,682 units in these three months, up from 10,519 units sold during the same phase in 2022.

MG Motor's sales in June has also improved compared to May this year. The carmaker had despatched 5,006 units in the previous month, around 120 units less than what it did last month. The carmaker hoped further increase in sales. However, it said that supplies were disrupted due to the recent Biparjoy cyclone. MG Motor expects the demand to gain momentum in coming weeks leading up to the festive season later this year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
₹ 17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

MG Motor's recent rise in sales comes after the carmaker introduced the new generation Hector SUV earlier this year. The 2023 Hector and Hector Plus was launched during the Auto Expo in January. Hector SUV is the first model that the carmaker launched in India when it made its debut. The SUV remains its best-selling model till date.

Watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

MG Motor also introduced the Comet EV, India's most affordable electric car till date. Offered at a starting price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor's fleet after the ZS EV.

In May, MG Motor also launched the BLACKSTORM edition of the Gloster SUV at 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in both 2WD and 4WD version, the Gloster BLACKSTORM offers seven drive modes. Under the hood, it comes with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard version of the SUV. In terms of safety highlights, the Gloster BLACKSTORM gets as many as 30 highlighs which include Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

MG Motor made its India debut back in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city