MG Motor launches new portal MG e-Pay to make it easier to apply for car loans

MG Motor has launched one-stop car finance portal MG e-Pay to make it easier for customers to obtain loan for new cars. The portal, which promises to offer a seamless car buying experience with almost instant loan procedure, has roped in several banks for this purpose. With this new portal, MG Motor India has transformed car buying experience into an almost all-digital affair.

MG Motor has announced that it has partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime and Axis Bank to offer customised and instant financing options under MG e-Pay.

MG e-Pay, which the company said is an industry-first initiative, will simplify car buying process to just five clicks and seven steps. The portal will allow customers to have a choice to book MG cars online or at their nearest MG dealerships, customise their cars with accessories, merchandise, protect plans among others. Besides these, the customers will also have access to pre-approved loan offers from multiple banks which will allow them to customise loan tenure, amount as well as rate of interest. Customers will also be able to track loan approval status and sanction letters in real-time.

Earlier, MG Motor India had launched its virtual showroom which offered car buying experience at the click of a button. The MG eXpert allows a customer to get a holistic digital experience of a new car.

Speaking on the launch of MG ePay, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are constantly innovating our digital platforms to stay connected with our customers and ensure the best-in-class experience. After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online".

MG Motor currently offers five models which include the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster and its electric SUV ZS EV. The carmaker recently launched the facelift version of the ZS EV. The carmaker also plans to launch an affordable electric car later in India.

