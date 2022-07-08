MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features

MG Motor has introduced four new variants of the Astor SUV. The carmaker has launched the new variants with 1.5-litre petrol manual powertrain almost nine months after the launch of the Astor SUV in India in October last year. The new variants are available in four trims and are slightly more affordable than the variants already on offer. The price of the new variants range between ₹10.22 lakh to ₹14.46 lakh (ex-showroom). However, MG Motor has made certain compromises in these new variants in terms of features to keep the price down.

The new variants offered are available in the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims. Called the Astor Ex variants, they cost up to ₹12,000 less than the similar variants launched in this trim about a year ago. The Style variant of the Astor, which is priced at ₹10.28 lakh, is ₹6,000 more expensive than its Ex variant. The Super and Smart variant too is expensive by a similar margin to their respective Ex variants. The Super Ex variant costs ₹11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Smart Ex variant is priced at ₹13.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sharp Ex variant has been priced at ₹14.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and is ₹12,000 less than the variant already on offer in the same trim.

MG Motor decided to cut corners to make these Astor variants slightly more affordable amid the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. These variants do not come with some of the features like the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, traction control, Electronic Stability Control or ESC, Hill Hold and Hill Decent controls. Some of the new variants also do not get AI safety features like blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

MG Motor offers Astor SUV with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. There is also a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

MG Astor rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier among the compact SUVs currently sold in India. Soon it will have to take on the two upcoming compact SUVs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Vitara.

