HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor Introduces 4 New Variants Of Astor Suv. Check Price, Specs And Features

MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features

MG Astor SUV was launched back in 2021 at a starting price of 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV came loaded with features including AI-based technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM
MG Astor is now offered with four new variants besides 11 launched earlier in October last year.
MG Astor is now offered with four new variants besides 11 launched earlier in October last year.
MG Astor is now offered with four new variants besides 11 launched earlier in October last year.
MG Astor is now offered with four new variants besides 11 launched earlier in October last year.

MG Motor has introduced four new variants of the Astor SUV. The carmaker has launched the new variants with 1.5-litre petrol manual powertrain almost nine months after the launch of the Astor SUV in India in October last year. The new variants are available in four trims and are slightly more affordable than the variants already on offer. The price of the new variants range between 10.22 lakh to 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom). However, MG Motor has made certain compromises in these new variants in terms of features to keep the price down.

The new variants offered are available in the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims. Called the Astor Ex variants, they cost up to 12,000 less than the similar variants launched in this trim about a year ago. The Style variant of the Astor, which is priced at 10.28 lakh, is 6,000 more expensive than its Ex variant. The Super and Smart variant too is expensive by a similar margin to their respective Ex variants. The Super Ex variant costs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Smart Ex variant is priced at 13.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sharp Ex variant has been priced at 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and is 12,000 less than the variant already on offer in the same trim.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

MG Motor decided to cut corners to make these Astor variants slightly more affordable amid the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. These variants do not come with some of the features like the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, traction control, Electronic Stability Control or ESC, Hill Hold and Hill Decent controls. Some of the new variants also do not get AI safety features like blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

MG Motor offers Astor SUV with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. There is also a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

MG Astor rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier among the compact SUVs currently sold in India. Soon it will have to take on the two upcoming compact SUVs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Vitara.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Astor MG Astor MG Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
Currently, 173-kilometre or 92.42% of the total work of the Goa-Karnataka highway has been completed.
Nitin Gadkari shares pics of new 187-km-long, four-lane Goa-Karnataka highway
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open
Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open
MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features
MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image
Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image
Volkswagen in-house battery plant may be good news for India
Volkswagen in-house battery plant may be good news for India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city