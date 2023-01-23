HT Auto
MG Hector diesel vs Tata Harrier: What should be your pick?

MG Motor launched the new generation Hector and Hector Plus facelift SUVs at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The Hector SUV, which is the best-selling model from the British-origin carmaker, has been revamped in terms of design and features on offer in the 2023 version. The price of the 2023 MG Hector facelift starts at 14.73 lakh, and goes up to 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel variant.

MG Hector 2023 (left) was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 at a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on Tata Harrier (right) as one of its key rivals.
The new Hector will compete in the compact SUV segment which is currently led by Hyundai Creta. The Hector will also rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun as well as the latest entrants like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder among others. With its diesel variants, the Hector will also lock horns with the Tata Harrier SUV.

Here is a comparison of price, features and specs of the diesel variants of MG Hector and Tata Harrier:

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Price

MG Hector is available with both petrol and diesel engines unlike the Tata rival, which is offered in diesel-only variants. Tata is expected to launch the petrol version of the SUV soon. However, for the sake of comparison, here is a look at how the diesel versions of the Hector measure up to Harrier in terms of pricing.

The starting price for the diesel variants of the MG SUV is 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant Smart. While the one-above Smart Pro variant costs 20.09 lakh, the top-end Sharp Pro will come at a cost of 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). All diesel variants of the MG Hector 2023 are powered by a 2.0-litre unit mated to only a manual transmission unit.

In comparison, Tata Motors offers the Harrier at a starting price of 14.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE manual version. The price of diesel manual variants of Harrier tops out at 21.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variants of the SUV cost between 17.50 lakh and 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelsPrice of diesel manual variantsPrice of diesel automatic variants
MG Hector 19.05 lakh - 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom)NA
Tata Harrier 14.80 lakh - 20.05 lakh (ex-showroom) 17.50 lakh - 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Features

While the diesel variants of the Tata Harrier SUV is slightly more affordable than the new generation Hector, it is the list of features where the MG Motor SUV scores higher than its rival. The big update inside the new Hector is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS. The infotainment screen supports voice commands in five languages, including four Indian languages. The ADAS offers enhanced safety with traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control among others. MG also offers Smart Key features in the new Hector.

In comparison, the 8.8-inch infotainment screen inside the Harrier will look puny. However, Tata Motors too offers connected car tech in the Harrier besides other features like wireless charging, USB and USB C-Type charging, voice recognition and more. Tata is yet to introduce ADAS features in its cars. However, in terms of safety, the Harrier boasts of six airbags, ESP, EPB and Auto Hold, Hill Hold Assist among others.

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Specs

In terms of dimensions, the Hector SUV stands bigger than the Harrier by almost 100 mm in length and 54 mm in height. The Harrier is wider SUV with around 60 mm more shoulder space. The wheelbase of both SUVs are almost similar with the new Hector offering 9 mm more than the Harrier.

Both SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel unit. While MG Motor offers the diesel variants with only six-speed manual transmission, Tata offers diesel Harrier with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. The diesel Hector and Harrier churn out similar power output of 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

