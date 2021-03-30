MG Cyberster electric sportscar interior teased ahead of March 31 unveiling

MG Cyberster electric sportscar interior teased ahead of March 31 unveiling1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 12:49 PM IST
Last week MG Motor grabbed everyone's attention by teasing its upcoming electric sportscar MG Cyberster, which is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31. The car looks ready to scorch the tracks with its mean machine look and a high-performance powertrain promising 800 km range on a single charge and acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in three seconds.
Now, the British marquee has teased the interior of the upcoming two-door electric sportscar just ahead of its unveiling. The new set of images give us a glimpse of the cockpit of the car, which looks futuristic, stylish, and sporty at the same time.
Here are the details the MG Cyberster has got inside its cabin.
World's first super sports gaming cockpit
MG Motor claims that the MG Cyberster gets world's first electric super sports gaming cockpit. The images show the digital cockpit in a way that portray a combination between virtual and reality reflecting digital intelligence.
Gamepad steering wheel
Besides the digital displays inside the cockpit of the MG Cyberster electric sportscar, it also gets an avant-garde shaped gamepad steering wheel, which gives a true gaming like feel to the driver, instead of a conventional steering wheel. The steering wheel gets black and white contrast texture, four-dimensional button on the thumb, index finger button on top of the steering wheel.
Zero gravity sports seat
The MG Cyberster gets zero gravity seats with a multi-surface splicing design that is claimed to be providing strong back support for the driver from all angles, delivering a true sportscar driving experience.
Digital fiber theme
MG Motor claims that the MG Cyberster's interior is inspired by the digital fiber theme. In the front armrest, it gets digitalized feathers to create a tightly wrapped driving atmosphere. The interior also gets a light band, high-gloss metal, and a large LED screen with full touch interaction.
