Mercedes-Benz to launch its most powerful AMG tomorrow: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its most powerful AMG in India tomorrow, April 11. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will strengthen the manufacturer's portfolio of performance models in the Indian market. The high-performance 4-door coupe is the first ever plug-in hybrid from AMG. It will be going directly against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The performance car is among 10 new models Mercedes Benz plans to launch in India. Four out of these models will be electric.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 843 hp of power. The engine will come mated to an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. Mercedes calls it the P3 drive system. The electric motor is capable of producing 204 bhp and has a two-speed gearbox that shifts electronically. The total torque output is a massive 1,400 Nm.

In terms of performance, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has electronically limited top speed of 316 kmph. Mercedes has equipped the 4-door coupe with an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential and the power is transferred to all four wheels using the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. It also offers multiple drive modes which include Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Individual and Race.

The electric motor is powered by a 6.1 kWh, 400V battery pack. The manufacturer says that the battery pack weighs around 90 kgs. According to Mercedes, the battery is ‘designed for fast power delivery and draw, not for the longest possible range’. The electric motor alone can make the car hit speeds of 130 kmph but it has a claimed electric-only range of 12 kms. In Electric drive mode, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can hit 130 kmph and at 140 kmph an electric actuator engages the second gear.

