Mercedes-Benz launches GLS facelift with subtle design changes, upgraded MBUX

Mercedes-Benz India kickstarted its 2024 campaign in India on Monday by launching the GLS facelift in the country at a price tag of ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom). The facelifted iteration of the luxury carmaker's flagship SUV comes in India after making its global debut in April last year. Mercedes-Benz has been tasting success over the last couple of years as the German luxury carmaker is witnessing rising demand for its SUVs. With the launch of the new GLS, the auto company is expecting a sales boost.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Variants

In India, Mercedes-Benz will offer the new GLS facelift in two different trims– GLS 450 and GLS 400d. While the GLS 450 is powered by a petrol engine, the GLS 400d is fuelled by a diesel motor. While the petrol variant is priced at ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom), the diesel one comes priced at ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Design

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS gets subtle yet significant visual changes over the outgoing model. The most prominent one among them is the horizontally slated radiator grille finished in silver. The design of the LED headlamps and LED taillights has been revised, while the front bumper of the SUV has been revised as well. The reprofiled front bumper comes with new air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds. Besides these changes, the updated GLS remains unchanged.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Interior

Interior of the updated flagship Mercedes-Benz SUV is more or less similar to the previous model. However, the SUV features new upholstery options in the form of Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown. Also, the India-spec GLS facelift does not get the six-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row, which is available in global markets.

The cabin of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS gets an upgraded MBUX infotainment system that combines the centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system and the driver's display at the instrument cluster. Other features include a 13-speaker Burmester 590-watt audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for front and rear occupants, sound personalisation etc.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Safety

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift gets a parking package comprising a permanent low-speed 360-degree camera and an off-road mode with multiple camera viewpoints surrounding the vehicle. Other safety features on board the luxury SUV include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Powertrain

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The GLS 450 is propelled by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 360 bhp power and 500 NM of maximum torque. The diesel-propelled GLS 450d generates 325 bhp power and 700 NM of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel engines come paired with a new 48V mild-hybrid system that generates an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm under heavy load. For transmission duty, the SUV gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox which channels power to all four wheels via the automaker's famous 4Matic+ all-wheel drive setup. There are three drive modes on offer, which are - Eco, Comfort, and Off-road.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift: Rivals

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift comes refreshing its rivalry with the likes of BMW X7, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery.

