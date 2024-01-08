Mercedes-Benz India kickstarted the year 2024 by launching the GLS facelift

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 08, 2024

The automaker's flagship SUV has received a host of design and feature updates in the facelifted iteration

The updated GLS is priced between 1.32 crore and 1.37 crore (ex-showroom)

The SUV gets a completely revamped front fascia incorporating a new grille, revised LED headlamps and bumper

The side and rear profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged

 Check product page

Moving inside the cabin, the updated MBUX, new upholstery are the addition that enhances the appeal of the SUV

The touch-pad at centre console, gear shifter remains similar looking as the outgoing model

The SUV gets touchpad control panel for the rear occupants, while there are touchscreen displays for each rear passengers

The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while the 48V mild-hybrid setup comes as an addition

The SUv gets a host of safety features including ADAS, 360-degree camera, TPMS etc
Check more on Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift
Click Here