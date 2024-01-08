The automaker's flagship SUV has received a host of design and feature updates in the facelifted iteration
The updated GLS is priced between ₹1.32 crore and ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom)
The SUV gets a completely revamped front fascia incorporating a new grille, revised LED headlamps and bumper
The side and rear profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged
Moving inside the cabin, the updated MBUX, new upholstery are the addition that enhances the appeal of the SUV
The touch-pad at centre console, gear shifter remains similar looking as the outgoing model
The SUV gets touchpad control panel for the rear occupants, while there are touchscreen displays for each rear passengers
The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while the 48V mild-hybrid setup comes as an addition
The SUv gets a host of safety features including ADAS, 360-degree camera, TPMS etc