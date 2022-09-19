Mercedes-AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid ahead of global debut

Mercedes-AMG will officially break cover of the C63 E Performance model on September 21. When launched, it will take on rivals which include BMW M3 and the Audi RS4 Avant.

Mercedes-AMG is all set to drive in the production version of the new C63 this week. The German auto giant teased the upcoming model two days before the official unveiling. The 2023 C63 will ditch the V8 engine and instead will be offered with a plug-in hybrid version mated to a 2.0-litre unit. It will also come with Mercedes-AMG’s E Performance branding. The C63 model, which will become the flagship performance model in the C-Class range, was showcased as a prototype earlier this year when it made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic is currently the most powerful and also the only AMG version of the C-Class. Unlike the previous C43, the current model no longer has a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG model is more powerful than its twin-turbo V8-powered predecessor. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the upcoming Mercedes-AMG model is capable of generating a combined maximum output of 661 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque.

Under the hood will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The 6.1 kWh battery pack will provide power to the electric motor placed at the rear. It will also power all four wheels. The electric turbo along with the 48V mild-hybrid system can churn out 464 hp of maximum power. The electric motor can power the rear wheels on its own, producing 198 hp of maximum output on its own.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance will come with several design changes which include side gills, LED headlight units, AMG-style alloys, and the carbon-fibre lip spoiler at the rear. It also gets a sportier looking air intakes at the front, turbo badging on the side gills, a bolder rear spoiler and quad-exhaust tailpipes.

