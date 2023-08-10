Mercedes-AMG C63, E63 to return to using V8 engine in future, need small changes

Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 models will reportedly return to using V8 engines in the near future. Car and Driver has reported that these performance-focused luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz's AMG division would adopt a revamped version of the M177 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026. The automotive publication also claims that the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 will require only small changes to get the V8 engine fitted into them.

The upcoming V8-powered Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 models will come complying with EU7 emission norms, further claimed the report. Also, these cars might get some electrification in the powertrain, which would enhance the range of the cars as well as reduce tailpipe emissions at the same time. However, the report has not revealed what would be the power and torque outputs of the upcoming V8 AMG cars.

Interestingly, the German luxury car brand already sells models with hybrid versions of the twin-turbocharged V8 power mill. For example, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance comes powered by the force-inducted 4.0-litre engine with electrical assistance. This hybrid V8 powertrain produces 831 bhp of peak power and 1,400 Nm of maximum torque. For electric assistance, the powertrain gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack. This may help to understand the upcoming V8-powered AMG cars' power and torque outputs.

The current C63 gets energy from a hybrid-assisted 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which kicks out 671 bhp of peak power and 1,019 Nm of maximum torque. It gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack for electrical assistance. This powertrain allows the car to reach 0-96 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The new E63 is yet to debut but expect it to come powered by a 3.0-litre inline six turbocharged engine that will get plug-in hybrid assistance. This car is expected to break cover by the end of this year and would come promising 700 hp peak power.

