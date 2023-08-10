HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg C63 And E63 To Return To Using V8 Engines In 2026. Details Here

Mercedes-AMG C63, E63 to return to using V8 engine in future, need small changes

Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 models will reportedly return to using V8 engines in the near future. Car and Driver has reported that these performance-focused luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz's AMG division would adopt a revamped version of the M177 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026. The automotive publication also claims that the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 will require only small changes to get the V8 engine fitted into them.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 are likely to use a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026.
Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 are likely to use a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026.

The upcoming V8-powered Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 models will come complying with EU7 emission norms, further claimed the report. Also, these cars might get some electrification in the powertrain, which would enhance the range of the cars as well as reduce tailpipe emissions at the same time. However, the report has not revealed what would be the power and torque outputs of the upcoming V8 AMG cars.

Also Read : New generation Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's changed on brand's bestselling SUV?

Watch: Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance: First Look

Interestingly, the German luxury car brand already sells models with hybrid versions of the twin-turbocharged V8 power mill. For example, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance comes powered by the force-inducted 4.0-litre engine with electrical assistance. This hybrid V8 powertrain produces 831 bhp of peak power and 1,400 Nm of maximum torque. For electric assistance, the powertrain gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack. This may help to understand the upcoming V8-powered AMG cars' power and torque outputs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
₹ 68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M340i
₹69.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I4
₹69.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

The current C63 gets energy from a hybrid-assisted 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which kicks out 671 bhp of peak power and 1,019 Nm of maximum torque. It gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack for electrical assistance. This powertrain allows the car to reach 0-96 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The new E63 is yet to debut but expect it to come powered by a 3.0-litre inline six turbocharged engine that will get plug-in hybrid assistance. This car is expected to break cover by the end of this year and would come promising 700 hp peak power.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2023, 16:30 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.