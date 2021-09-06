Mercedes kickstarts IAA Munich with EV offensive; previews future green fleet

Mercedes-Benz has kickstarted its IAA Munich journey with the theme of new mobility. Electric cars and electric concepts are the highlights at the Mercedes-Benz pavilion at IAA 2021 that is taking place in Munich for the first time, instead of its conventional venue Frankfurt. The luxury car marquee showcased two exciting electric concepts and two electric cars ready for production.

The concept of electric models and production-ready electric cars by the automaker hints at the sustainable, super-luxury future mobility, which the automaker has been talking about for quite some time.

The four most attractive EVs showcased at the event are the EQG concept, EQS SUV concept, 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE. The automaker has already announced its plans to sell fully electric cars in every segment starting in 2022. From 2025, every model sold by the brand will come with a pure EV variant. Keeping an eye on this strategy, Mercedes is launching three new vehicle architectures as well.

The EQG concept previews an all-electric variant of the mighty G-Wagon or G-Class.

Mercedes-Benz EQG concept

The EQG concept previews an all-electric variant of the mighty G-Wagon or G-Class. The concept comes with an iconic boxy design. It gets the same 4x4 offroading capability as the fossil-fuel-powered G-Class but comes with a silent and zero-emission powertrain.

It gets a dual-tone paint theme, LED strip integrated into the front edge of the roof rack and at the rear as well, illuminated exterior trims, dark black grille, 22-inch wheels etc.

The EQS SUV can be explained as a perfect blend between the style and features of the EQS sedan and the body of an SUV.

Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV

The EQS SUV can be explained as a perfect blend between the style and features of the EQS sedan and the body of an SUV. This certainly takes the combination of luxury drive and green powertrain to the next level. The concept comes as a near-production model.

It gets dual-tone paint Maybach character, signature EQS furnishings, executive seating and Chauffeur package. The EQS SUV concept also gets white piano lacquer and deep-sea blue trim inside the cabin at door panels, armrests etc delivering a yacht-like vibe.

The cabin of this car also gets a floating centre console, MBUX Hyperscreen, triple screen display, 12.3-inch OLED display for each passenger, circular AC vents with galvanized trims etc.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS gets multiple driving modes - Slippery, Comfort, Individual, Sport and Sport+.

2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS blends the power and performance of AMG badged cars with a zero-emission powertrain. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an AWD system.

It gets a dual electric motor system combined with a battery pack that churns out 649 hp of power output. However, the power output can be boosted to 751 hp. Also, it delivers 949 Nm of massive torque output.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS gets multiple driving modes - Slippery, Comfort, Individual, Sport and Sport+. Other features include regenerative braking, quick-charging capability.

The cabin gets an AMG performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill trim and topstitched dashboard. Also, it gets Hyperscreen with MBUX.

EQE is Mercedes' all-electric take on the a Mercedes-Benz E-Class-sized car.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

The Mercedes-Benz EQE comes as the German luxury car brand's zero-emission take on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This is an electric executive sedan that is based on the Mercedes' premium EV architecture. It is the second model to be underpinned by the platform.

This electric sedan comes with similar dimensions as the Mercedes-Benz CLS. The cabin of this car is plusher though with a 2.5-inch raked seating position. It also gets MBUX Hyperscreen and 12.3-inch OLED display for every passenger. The cabin looks similar to the EQS but distinctive.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE gets power from a 90-kWh battery back that promises around 660 km range on a single charge.