MG Comet EV: Full price list revealed - Fits in your garage but does it fit your budget too?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 05, 2023

MG Motor India has officially revealed the full price list of its latest Comet EV

The EV was already launched at a starting - and introductory - price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Comet EV will be available in three variants - Pace, Play and Plush

While Play variant will cost 9.28 lakh, the top-end Plush variant will come at  9.98 lakh

 Check product page

The prices are introductory in nature, and will be applicable to first 500 bookings

MG will open bookings for Comet EV from May 15 and deliveries will start from May 22

MG is also offering a buyback plan for three years which promises 60 per cent of Comet EV's price

The carmaker is also offering an industry-first experience for customers to track delivery of their models online

To watch the drive review of MG Comet EV...

Also check out Hyundai Exter SUV's looks leaked ahead of official unveiling in India
Click Here