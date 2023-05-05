MG Comet EV: Full price list revealed - Fits in your garage but does it fit your budget too?

MG Motor India has officially revealed the full price list of its latest Comet EV
The EV was already launched at a starting - and introductory - price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Comet EV will be available in three variants - Pace, Play and Plush
While Play variant will cost ₹9.28 lakh, the top-end Plush variant will come at ₹9.98 lakh
The prices are introductory in nature, and will be applicable to first 500 bookings
MG will open bookings for Comet EV from May 15 and deliveries will start from May 22
MG is also offering a buyback plan for three years which promises 60 per cent of Comet EV's price
The carmaker is also offering an industry-first experience for customers to track delivery of their models online